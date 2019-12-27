Payfair Hits One Day Trading Volume of $601.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Payfair has traded up 57.8% against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Payfair has a market cap of $11,317.00 and approximately $601.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Payfair

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,445,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,305,412 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Payfair’s official website is payfair.io.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Payfair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

