Paypex (PAYX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,857.00

Paypex (CURRENCY:PAYX) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Paypex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and Token Store. Over the last week, Paypex has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Paypex has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $22,857.00 worth of Paypex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paypex Profile

Paypex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,428,768 tokens. The Reddit community for Paypex is /r/paypex. Paypex’s official Twitter account is @paypex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paypex’s official website is paypex.org.

Buying and Selling Paypex

Paypex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paypex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paypex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paypex using one of the exchanges listed above.

