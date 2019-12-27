PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,398,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,421,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.98% of PDL BioPharma worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDLI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PDL BioPharma in the first quarter valued at $160,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 253,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 85,826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PDL BioPharma by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 204,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDLI opened at $3.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.43. The company has a market capitalization of $387.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.67. PDL BioPharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. PDL BioPharma had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that PDL BioPharma Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDLI shares. BidaskClub upgraded PDL BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of PDL BioPharma in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

