Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Short Interest Up 24.7% in December

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the November 28th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 779.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,441 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peabody Energy stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.57. 623,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,974. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average of $16.50. Peabody Energy has a 12 month low of $8.65 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $968.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

