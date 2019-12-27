Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Update

Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the November 28th total of 214,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

In other Pedevco news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 20,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $33,789.90. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 29,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $46,647.42. Insiders have acquired 339,961 shares of company stock worth $518,246 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pedevco stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pedevco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 2,017.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Pedevco were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.80 on Friday. Pedevco has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

Pedevco (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter.

About Pedevco

PEDEVCO Corp., doing business as Pacific Energy Development, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas shale plays in the United States. The company's principal asset is Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin asset comprising approximately 10,961 net acres located in the Weld county, Colorado.

