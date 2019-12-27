Peerplays Trading 25% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $884,410.00 and approximately $64,159.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002677 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays launched on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

