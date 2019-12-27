Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Hits $25,892.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last seven days, Peony has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Peony has a total market capitalization of $25,892.00 and $348.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024143 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 1,744,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,578,721 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

