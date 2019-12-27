Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) Short Interest Up 21.7% in December

Peoples Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:PFIS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PFIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Peoples Financial Services news, EVP Debra E. Adams sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,227 shares in the company, valued at $60,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Peoples Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 11.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. 732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Peoples Financial Services has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $53.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $386.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.27.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.40%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Peoples Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides financial services. The company accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential real estate, automobile, manufactured housing, personal, student, and home equity loans; and commercial real estate, working capital, construction, small business administration, and agricultural loans, as well as loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights.

