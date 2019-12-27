Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Short Interest Update

Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a decline of 49.8% from the November 28th total of 85,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,125. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 14,445.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at $58,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the third quarter valued at $115,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 491.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the third quarter worth about $552,000. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

