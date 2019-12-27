Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the November 28th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of PESI opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $108.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 901.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PESI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,424,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 60,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

