Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) Short Interest Update

Perma-Pipe International Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PPIH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 39.3% from the November 28th total of 10,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Perma-Pipe International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

PPIH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 2.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 21.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 417,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 74,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 31.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

