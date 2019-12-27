Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 215,800 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 28th total of 175,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

NYSE:PVL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,455. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.42. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

