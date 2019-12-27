Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Peugeot SA (EPA:UG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €25.39 ($29.53).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on Peugeot and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on Peugeot and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on Peugeot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Peugeot and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Peugeot has a fifty-two week low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a fifty-two week high of €21.01 ($24.43). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €21.96.

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

