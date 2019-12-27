PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.62 Per Share

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.6227 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $7.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of PHYL traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.33. 529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $41.92.

