PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PQIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PQIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.76.

