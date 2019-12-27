PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:PQLC)

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:PQLC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA PQLC traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $55.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.25. PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $56.64.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.