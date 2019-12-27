PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF Announces — Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEARCA:PQSG)

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSG) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0403 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA PQSG traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.46. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 91. PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.93.

