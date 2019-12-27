PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSV) Increases Dividend to $0.75 Per Share

PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PQSV) declared a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.7476 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.20.

NYSEARCA PQSV traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. PGIM QMA Strategic Alpha Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

