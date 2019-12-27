PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

PGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $201,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,287,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,433,072.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,898 shares of company stock worth $759,171. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PGT Innovations by 3.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.86. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $875.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.