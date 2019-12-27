Phantasma (SOUL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Phantasma has a market cap of $1.69 million and $463,396.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0290 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

