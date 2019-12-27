Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0309 or 0.00000422 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $515,007.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00064053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084955 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,376.56 or 1.00472477 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Phantasma Token Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

Phantasma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

