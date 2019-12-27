Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.56.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSXP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 50.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 545,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after buying an additional 183,324 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after buying an additional 24,472 shares during the period. Finally, RR Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 1,211,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,639,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSXP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.91. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 51.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

