Phoenixcoin Achieves Market Cap of $202,478.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $202,478.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062011 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045689 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00547132 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00232347 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00085064 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001811 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

