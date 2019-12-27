Phore Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.47 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00001025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Nanex, Cryptopia and IDAX. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $1,243.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phore has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008562 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000252 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,613,079 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, CryptoBridge, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

