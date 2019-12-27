Phore (PHR) Market Capitalization Tops $1.55 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $321.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.0790 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Nanex and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000299 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,609,544 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

