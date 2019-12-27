Photon (PHO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Photon has traded 165.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-Patex and Cryptopia. Photon has a market cap of $106,589.00 and $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,330.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.01740263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.02817287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00569693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00616142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00061300 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00382958 BTC.

About Photon

Photon (PHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 31,877,336,409 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com.

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

