Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Financial Survey

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Phunware and Carbonite’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware N/A N/A -$920,000.00 N/A N/A Carbonite $296.41 million 2.71 $7.56 million $1.25 18.38

Carbonite has higher revenue and earnings than Phunware.

Volatility & Risk

Phunware has a beta of 29.51, indicating that its stock price is 2,851% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbonite has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.6% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Carbonite shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Phunware shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Carbonite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware N/A N/A N/A Carbonite -5.55% 22.46% 5.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Phunware and Carbonite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 0 0 0 N/A Carbonite 1 9 1 0 2.00

Carbonite has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Carbonite’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbonite is more favorable than Phunware.

Summary

Carbonite beats Phunware on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides Multiscreen-as-a-Service (Maas) and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) enterprise software platform for mobile devices. Its platform enables brands to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios. The company offers Cloud-Based Mobile Software Development Kits (SDKs), which include location-based services, mobile engagement, content management, messaging, advertising, and analytics; and mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application solutions. It also provides cloud-based vertical solutions of pre-integrated iOS and Android mobile application portfolios for healthcare, retail, media, real estate and hospitality, sports, aviation, and other sectors; and knowledge graph and data solutions which allows for real-time mobile audience targeting, reach, engagement, and monetization for 1:1 insights and interactions. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Server, an all-in-one server protection solution for physical, virtual, and legacy systems that deploys in an organization's onsite environment and store copies on a local target and direct to the secure Carbonite cloud; Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; and Carbonite Recover, a solution that securely replicates critical systems from an organization's primary environment to the cloud. In addition, it offers Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads over any distance with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

