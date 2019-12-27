Pierre Lassonde Acquires 250,000 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd (CVE:OLA) Stock

Orla Mining Ltd (CVE:OLA) insider Pierre Lassonde acquired 250,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$449,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,013,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$35,952,251.40.

Orla Mining Ltd has a 12-month low of C$1.08 and a 12-month high of C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 13.32, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$3.10 to C$3.15 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Orla Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$1.85 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

