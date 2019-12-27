Pigeoncoin Trading Down 10.7% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $133,067.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000617 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001068 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 54.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 4,224,494,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

