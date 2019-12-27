Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $573,926.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptopia, SouthXchange and Bittrex. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $573,926.00 and $102.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00045043 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00540855 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001156 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,398,024 coins and its circulating supply is 414,137,588 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.