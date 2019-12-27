Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Short Interest Down 23.9% in December

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 428,800 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the November 28th total of 563,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PJC shares. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Jaffray Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Piper Jaffray Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Jaffray Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Piper Jaffray Companies by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Piper Jaffray Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Piper Jaffray Companies by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piper Jaffray Companies stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.89 and a 200 day moving average of $75.70. Piper Jaffray Companies has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $82.55.

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. Piper Jaffray Companies had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Jaffray Companies will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

