PiplCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $205.00 (PIPL)

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, PiplCoin has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. PiplCoin has a market cap of $148,458.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PiplCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00184598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.08 or 0.01255048 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00120062 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PiplCoin Profile

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,489,958,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,444,258 tokens. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PiplCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PiplCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PiplCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PiplCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.