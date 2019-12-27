Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.0281 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $3.75 million and $38,627.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.01243988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00120535 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain’s genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 133,394,260 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

