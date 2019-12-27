PIXEL (PXL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $412,467.00

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. PIXEL has a market cap of $726,851.00 and $412,467.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Coinone. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,290.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.38 or 0.02774470 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00552622 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000400 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,369,472 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev.

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

