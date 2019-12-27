Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,250,000 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the November 28th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 157.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 298.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.67. Planet Fitness has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $166.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

