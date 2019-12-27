PlatinumBAR (XPTX) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $9,425.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.