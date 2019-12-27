Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 475 ($6.25).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PTEC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.38) target price (down previously from GBX 535 ($7.04)) on shares of Playtech in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Playtech from GBX 435 ($5.72) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price target on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Playtech stock opened at GBX 390.60 ($5.14) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 391.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 408.93. Playtech has a 52 week low of GBX 352.90 ($4.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

