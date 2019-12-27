Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Short Interest Update

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the November 28th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of PLBC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Plumas Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $26.99.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $11.71 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,125 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $25,031.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Francis Kenny bought 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $25,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $21,276. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 13,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.