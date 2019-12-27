PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the November 28th total of 826,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 376,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

PNM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised PNM Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,394,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $478,285,000 after purchasing an additional 187,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 6.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,402,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after purchasing an additional 449,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,532,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,200,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.46. 9,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.39. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.15.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $433.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.33 million. PNM Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

