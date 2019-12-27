POA Network (POA) Price Reaches $0.0176 on Exchanges

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Binance and Bibox.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Binance and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.