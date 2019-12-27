POA Network (POA) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. POA Network has a total market cap of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, POA Network has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. One POA Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox, Binance and IDEX.

POA Network Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The official website for POA Network is poa.network. The official message board for POA Network is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

POA Network Coin Trading

POA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bibox, HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

