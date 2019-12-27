POA (POA) One Day Volume Tops $50,163.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One POA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bancor Network and HitBTC. POA has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $50,163.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, POA has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

POA Coin Profile

POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA’s official website is poa.network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network.

Buying and Selling POA

POA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Binance, Bancor Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

