Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the November 28th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Points International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 24,923 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Points International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,015,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Points International by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCOM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Acumen Capital started coverage on Points International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PCOM opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $205.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.22. Points International has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.94.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter. Points International had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 28.19%.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

