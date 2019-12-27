Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the November 28th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on POLA shares. TheStreet downgraded Polar Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Polar Power alerts:

NASDAQ:POLA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.44. 135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,251. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 0.25. Polar Power has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Polar Power stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 206,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 2.04% of Polar Power as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.