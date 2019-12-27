Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Analysts expect Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) to post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Polaris Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. Polaris Industries reported sales of $1.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris Industries will report full year sales of $6.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.81 billion to $6.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Polaris Industries.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 42.27% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Polaris Industries’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PII. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Polaris Industries from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

NYSE:PII opened at $101.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Polaris Industries has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,776.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polaris Industries during the second quarter valued at $675,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 58,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries by 16.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Polaris Industries (PII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.