Polis (POLIS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $12,835.00

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00014526 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and STEX. Polis has a market cap of $9.68 million and $12,835.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polis has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Polis

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,093,938 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org. The official website for Polis is polispay.org. The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polis

Polis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

