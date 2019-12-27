Polybius Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,215.00 (PLBT)

Polybius (CURRENCY:PLBT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last week, Polybius has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. Polybius has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and $2,215.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polybius token can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00007984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polybius Token Profile

Polybius’ launch date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 tokens. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Polybius Token Trading

Polybius can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the exchanges listed above.

