Polymath 24 Hour Volume Reaches $4.64 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00558775 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009886 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,217,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex, UEX, Huobi, Kucoin, Koinex, Bitbns, LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, DDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

