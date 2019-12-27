Polymath Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, UEX and Bitbns. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $7.91 million and $5.14 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00570756 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010220 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000481 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,217,136 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, UEX, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, DDEX, Bittrex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Upbit, Kyber Network, Bitbns and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

