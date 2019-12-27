PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 28th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177,202 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 400,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PolyOne by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in PolyOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PolyOne stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,533. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $37.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.91 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PolyOne will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. PolyOne’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on POL shares. ValuEngine cut PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PolyOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

